China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 94.2% in May

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

