China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2378 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
CMAKY stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.
