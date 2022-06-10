China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Announces Dividend of $0.24

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2378 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

CMAKY stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. China Minsheng Banking has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

About China Minsheng Banking (Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.