Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Sells $1,382,470.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMG traded down $52.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,317.04. The company had a trading volume of 312,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,430.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,519.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.91 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.