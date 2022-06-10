Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,932.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,369.59 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,519.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

