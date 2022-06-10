Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 3,612 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £2,997.96 ($3,756.84).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,452 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,968.72 ($3,720.20).

On Monday, April 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,429 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,983.23 ($3,738.38).

Shares of LON SBO traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 82 ($1.03). 32,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,220. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.01.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.