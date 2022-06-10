Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CHGCY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 223,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,068. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

