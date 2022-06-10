CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.55). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $15.33 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

