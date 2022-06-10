Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CLOK remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Cipherloc has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Cipherloc Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipherloc (CLOK)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.