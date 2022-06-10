Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLOK remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Cipherloc has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Cipherloc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

