Citigroup Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $45.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.73% from the company’s previous close.

BILI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.