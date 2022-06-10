Citigroup Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $45.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.73% from the company’s previous close.
BILI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.
Shares of BILI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24.
Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
