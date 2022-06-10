Citigroup Lowers ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $5.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

NYSE IS opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. ironSource has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ironSource by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

