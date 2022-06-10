Citigroup Upgrades Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Buy

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($88.17) to €75.00 ($80.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

KNRRY opened at $16.89 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

