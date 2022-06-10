City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
City Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
