Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CKNHF stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

