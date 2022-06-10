Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.30) to GBX 1,370 ($17.17) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS CBGPY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $48.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.5254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

