Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 91.1% in May

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,535. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

