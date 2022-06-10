CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield Sells 1,267 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CMS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. 30,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.45.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

