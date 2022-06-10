CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $23.82. 8,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,785. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $52.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 294,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

