Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCEP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $5,297,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

