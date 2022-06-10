Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 476,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

