Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.64. 96,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.