Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €9.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €9.70 ($10.43) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CBK stock opened at €8.19 ($8.81) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.23). The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.15.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

