Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Short Interest Update

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMHF remained flat at $$22.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. Community Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.04.
Community Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
