Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Short Interest Update

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMHF remained flat at $$22.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. Community Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.04.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

