Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 583.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.95. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $180.04.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions are going to split on Thursday, June 16th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 16th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.