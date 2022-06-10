Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, June 22nd (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $24.71. 233,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.