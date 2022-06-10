Comparing Augmedix (AUGX) & Its Rivals

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Augmedix to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million -$17.85 million -3.42 Augmedix Competitors $3.41 billion $342.84 million 15.44

Augmedix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -77.52% -251.74% -53.94% Augmedix Competitors -16.92% -52.17% -7.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Augmedix Competitors 1424 6979 12320 349 2.55

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 229.27%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.10%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Augmedix competitors beat Augmedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

