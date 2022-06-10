Comparing HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Shell Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64% Shell Midstream Partners 99.82% 102.13% 26.09%

HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shell Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell Midstream Partners pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HF Sinclair and Shell Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86 Shell Midstream Partners 1 5 0 0 1.83

HF Sinclair presently has a consensus target price of $55.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.45%. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.11%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Shell Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and Shell Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.69 $558.32 million $3.40 16.71 Shell Midstream Partners $556.00 million N/A $556.00 million $1.24 11.63

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Shell Midstream Partners. Shell Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Shell Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Shell Midstream Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets. The company stores and transports crude oil, refined, natural gas, and refinery gas products for various customers, including producers, refiners, marketers, and traders, as well as to other crude oil and refined products pipelines through its pipelines and storage tanks. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.

