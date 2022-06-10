Comparing Know Labs (KNWN) and Its Rivals

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Know Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Know Labs has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Know Labs’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Know Labs and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 -$25.36 million -1.85 Know Labs Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.21

Know Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs. Know Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Know Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Know Labs and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Know Labs Competitors 154 692 956 28 2.47

Know Labs currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.57%. Given Know Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Know Labs is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Know Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -968.13% -192.31% Know Labs Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

Know Labs rivals beat Know Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Know Labs (Get Rating)

Know Labs, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors. Its first application of Bio-RFID technology is a product marketed as a glucose monitor that provide the user with real time information on their blood glucose levels. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

