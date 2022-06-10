Comparing Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Realty Income alerts:

This table compares Realty Income and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $2.08 billion 19.13 $359.46 million $1.02 64.84 Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.53 $122.27 million $1.78 39.37

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Realty Income and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 4 4 0 2.50 Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $76.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $76.77, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 18.91% 2.44% 1.39% Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49%

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Realty Income pays out 290.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.