Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Up 777.7% in May

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 777.7% from the May 15th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 10,526 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,651 shares in the company, valued at $121,842.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

