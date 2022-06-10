Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

CNFRL stock remained flat at $$24.00 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

