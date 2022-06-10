Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $1,796,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 501,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

