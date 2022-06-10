Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.50.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.65. 798,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,342.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

