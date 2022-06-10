Contrasting Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.25 $14.91 million $2.00 9.91 Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.10 $1.30 billion $1.17 11.18

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 25.92% 11.93% 1.11% Huntington Bancshares 26.96% 12.19% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Limestone Bancorp pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Limestone Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huntington Bancshares 3 3 3 1 2.20

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $16.28, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Limestone Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

