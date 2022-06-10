Contrasting Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peraso and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peraso and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 8.21 -$10.91 million ($0.44) -4.91 Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 5.72 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peraso.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -92.34% -47.19% -42.03% Rubicon Technology 12.58% 2.49% 2.37%

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Peraso on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

