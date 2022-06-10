Contrasting Sera Prognostics (SERA) & Its Competitors

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sera Prognostics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Sera Prognostics Competitors -1,688.14% -38.97% -18.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 -$35.01 million -0.28 Sera Prognostics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.72 million 8.63

Sera Prognostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sera Prognostics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sera Prognostics Competitors 357 1110 1768 47 2.46

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,380.00%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 117.08%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sera Prognostics peers beat Sera Prognostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

