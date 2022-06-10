Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond Buys 25,000 Shares

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,325.81).

CRU opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Coral Products plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a PE ratio of 34.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. Coral Products’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

