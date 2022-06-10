Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.28. 3,985,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. Corning has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

