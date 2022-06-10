Corus Entertainment Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CJREF opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CJREF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

