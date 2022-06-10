Corus Entertainment Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of CJREF opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.37.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
