Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CUSPY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.
Countryside Partnerships Company Profile (Get Rating)
