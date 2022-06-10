Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CUSPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CUSPY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Countryside Partnerships Company Profile

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

