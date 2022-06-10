Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 754,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,724. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,521,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,637,478.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

