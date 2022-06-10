Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 32,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Covista Communications has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Covista Communications Company Profile

Covista Communications, Inc provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services.

