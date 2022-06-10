Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSEFF remained flat at $$70.09 during midday trading on Friday. Covivio has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58.
