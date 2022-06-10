Cowen Boosts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $45.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

NASDAQ GO opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,018,539.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,845,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

