Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 440 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 440 ($5.51) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.39) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.70) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.89) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON:BP.B remained flat at $GBX 175.50 ($2.20) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.10. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The firm has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.