Credit Suisse Group Lowers JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 200

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 255 ($3.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY remained flat at $$1.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.