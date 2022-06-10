Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade Sells 13,977 Shares

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2.21.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.81.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

