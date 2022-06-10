Cresco Labs Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cresco Labs in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

