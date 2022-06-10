Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $907.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

