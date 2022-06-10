Critical Analysis: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) versus BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71%

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seer has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.82%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Seer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,527.20 -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -200.00 Seer $6.62 million 75.08 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -6.27

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seer. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

