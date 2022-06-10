Critical Comparison: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) vs. ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) and ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and ASOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 3 7 0 2.70 ASOS 0 8 7 0 2.47

Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $62.91, suggesting a potential upside of 67.04%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than ASOS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and ASOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.46 $646.00 million $6.15 6.12 ASOS $5.33 billion 0.32 $174.80 million N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and ASOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 8.24% 138.53% 13.06% ASOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats ASOS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

